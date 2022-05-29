State Street Corp Sells 10,232 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

State Street Corp lowered its position in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 0.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,898,056 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 10,232 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 6.91% of Williams Companies worth $2,184,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 16,044 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,279 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 0.6% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 63,527 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 21,010 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 1.5% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 24,664 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. 86.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on WMB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Monday, May 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.64.

In other news, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 12,838 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.86, for a total transaction of $434,694.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 95,013 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $3,040,416.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 123,458 shares of company stock valued at $3,994,824 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WMB opened at $37.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $45.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.17. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.53 and a 52 week high of $37.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.93.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. Williams Companies had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 141.67%.

About Williams Companies (Get Rating)

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.