Status (SNT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $118.18 Million

Status (SNT) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 28th. During the last week, Status has traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar. Status has a market cap of $118.18 million and approximately $3.31 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Status coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0341 or 0.00000118 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Status Coin Profile

Status (SNT) is a coin. Its launch date was June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,174 coins and its circulating supply is 3,470,483,788 coins. Status’ official website is status.im . The Reddit community for Status is /r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Status is an open source messaging platform and mobile browser that allows users to interact with decentralized applications (dApps) that run on the Ethereum Network. In Status, users own and control their own data, wealth and digital identity. The Status Network Token ('SNT') is an Ethereum-based token that is required to interact with the Status Network. “

Buying and Selling Status

