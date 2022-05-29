Stephens Inc. AR Cuts Position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

Stephens Inc. AR cut its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,829 shares of the company’s stock after selling 182 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IYH. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 98,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,188,000 after acquiring an additional 9,628 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,734,000 after acquiring an additional 1,737 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 669.1% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 28,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,860,000 after acquiring an additional 24,783 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $90,316,000.

IYH traded up $4.98 on Friday, reaching $280.18. 26,440 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,316. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $281.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $281.95. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a fifty-two week low of $260.11 and a fifty-two week high of $302.66.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

