Stephens Inc. AR Decreases Stock Position in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Stephens Inc. AR cut its holdings in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 50.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,112 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,227 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 4,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

Get AmerisourceBergen alerts:

Shares of NYSE ABC traded up $1.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $156.86. 1,650,204 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,976,581. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $156.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.46. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a twelve month low of $111.34 and a twelve month high of $167.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.13. The company has a market capitalization of $32.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.45.

AmerisourceBergen ( NYSE:ABC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $57.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.26 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 349.46%. The business’s revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.53 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.44%.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 6,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $900,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 52,854,867 shares in the company, valued at $7,928,230,050. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gina Clark sold 43,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.71, for a total transaction of $6,717,741.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,078,379 shares of company stock valued at $912,048,947. Insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ABC shares. StockNews.com raised shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $168.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $179.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of AmerisourceBergen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $175.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.29.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile (Get Rating)

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AmerisourceBergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmerisourceBergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.