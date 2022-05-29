Stephens Inc. AR Has $843,000 Position in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ)

Stephens Inc. AR reduced its stake in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,034 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 3,743 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust were worth $843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,689,575 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $70,578,000 after purchasing an additional 15,107 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 4,514,321 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $67,941,000 after purchasing an additional 64,273 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,277,445 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $19,225,000 after purchasing an additional 284,364 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,274,472 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $19,181,000 after purchasing an additional 37,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,025,676 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $15,539,000 after buying an additional 31,470 shares during the period.

NYSE BTZ traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 331,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,767. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.24. BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust has a 52 week low of $10.96 and a 52 week high of $15.95.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a $0.084 dividend. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th.

About BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. For the fixed income portion of the portfolio, the fund primarily invests in securities with an average credit quality of BBB by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

