Stephens Inc. AR Lowers Stock Position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Stephens Inc. AR cut its stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 107 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in CME Group were worth $1,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CME. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in CME Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of CME Group by 51.8% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. 86.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Daniel R. Glickman sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.30, for a total value of $175,725.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Sean Tully sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.00, for a total transaction of $687,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,750 shares of company stock valued at $2,269,925 over the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CME Group stock traded up $3.02 on Friday, hitting $199.93. The company had a trading volume of 1,123,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,669,674. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $222.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $227.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $71.86 billion, a PE ratio of 26.10, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.47. CME Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $185.79 and a 52 week high of $256.94.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 57.98% and a return on equity of 9.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.79 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. CME Group’s payout ratio is 52.22%.

CME has been the topic of several research reports. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of CME Group from $268.00 to $267.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Argus upgraded shares of CME Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of CME Group from $265.00 to $262.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CME Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of CME Group from $275.00 to $269.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CME Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $247.14.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

