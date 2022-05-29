Stephens Inc. AR Reduces Holdings in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE)

Stephens Inc. AR decreased its position in shares of Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,513 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,338 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR owned about 0.09% of Benchmark Electronics worth $881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Benchmark Electronics during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Benchmark Electronics by 711.6% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,826 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,601 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC increased its stake in Benchmark Electronics by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 4,112 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Benchmark Electronics by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,224 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Benchmark Electronics by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,546 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the period. 94.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Benchmark Electronics news, CEO Jeff Benck purchased 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.95 per share, with a total value of $50,295.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 271,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,498,018.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

BHE stock traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.31. 110,288 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 198,489. The company has a market capitalization of $889.14 million, a PE ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Benchmark Electronics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.25 and a twelve month high of $31.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.16.

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $636.08 million during the quarter. Benchmark Electronics had a net margin of 1.63% and a return on equity of 5.82%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Benchmark Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.55%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Benchmark Electronics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Benchmark Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides product design, engineering services, technology solutions, and manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company offers engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing and technology solutions, as well as automation equipment design and build services.

