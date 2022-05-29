Stephens Inc. AR Reduces Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:PJAN)

Stephens Inc. AR trimmed its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:PJAN – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,696 shares of the company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR owned approximately 0.20% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January worth $1,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 66,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,211,000 after buying an additional 2,471 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 216.1% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 28,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,000 after purchasing an additional 19,751 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 205,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,823,000 after purchasing an additional 39,692 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 18,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 546.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 783,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,057,000 after purchasing an additional 662,065 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January stock traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,631. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.62 and a 200-day moving average of $32.25. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January has a twelve month low of $29.91 and a twelve month high of $33.43.

