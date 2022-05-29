Stephens Inc. AR Sells 18,186 Shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Stephens Inc. AR trimmed its holdings in shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) by 49.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,533 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 18,186 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $863,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TRP. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in TC Energy by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 39,679,860 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,845,421,000 after acquiring an additional 2,435,667 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its stake in TC Energy by 53.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 33,967,849 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,579,861,000 after acquiring an additional 11,784,737 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its stake in TC Energy by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 33,803,122 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,572,565,000 after acquiring an additional 4,155,520 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in TC Energy by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 22,804,039 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,097,267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747,817 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in TC Energy by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 16,536,596 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $769,111,000 after acquiring an additional 241,965 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TRP traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $57.50. 1,149,891 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,839,460. TC Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $44.77 and a 12-month high of $59.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $56.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.86, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $56.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.28.

TC Energy ( NYSE:TRP Get Rating ) (TSE:TRP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.01). TC Energy had a return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 24.96%. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that TC Energy Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This is a positive change from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.01%. TC Energy’s payout ratio is presently 109.51%.

TRP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley cut TC Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com began coverage on TC Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Industrial Alliance Securities raised TC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$74.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. Raymond James lowered TC Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of TC Energy in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.42.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

