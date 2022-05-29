Stephens Inc. AR Sells 1,855 Shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)

Stephens Inc. AR decreased its position in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating) by 18.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,117 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,855 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Guardant Health were worth $812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in Guardant Health by 8.6% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Guardant Health by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in Guardant Health by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Guardant Health by 9.8% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.69% of the company’s stock.

GH traded up $4.48 on Friday, reaching $43.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,372,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,347,215. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.50. The company has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.44 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 4.71 and a current ratio of 4.87. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.65 and a 52-week high of $133.82.

Guardant Health ( NASDAQ:GH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.23) by $0.02. Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 107.20% and a negative return on equity of 62.68%. The business had revenue of $96.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.71 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.06) earnings per share. Guardant Health’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Guardant Health news, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.74, for a total transaction of $289,823.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GH has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $150.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Guardant Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.83.

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360, Guardant360 LDT, Guardant360 CDx, and GuardantOMNI liquid biopsy-based tests for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform that comprise a clinical-genomic liquid biopsy dataset of advanced cancer patients.

