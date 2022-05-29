Stephens Inc. AR Sells 4,638 Shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF)

Stephens Inc. AR cut its holdings in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,638 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR owned approximately 0.09% of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF worth $803,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 9.5% in the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 20,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 66,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 63,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF stock traded up $0.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.49. The stock had a trading volume of 103,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,306. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.30. Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF has a 52 week low of $19.32 and a 52 week high of $24.72.

PowerShares CEF Income Composite Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S-Network Composite Closed-End Fund Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of funds included in the Index.

