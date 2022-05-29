Stephens Inc. AR Sells 79 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Stephens Inc. AR cut its holdings in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,465 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 79 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bill Few Associates Inc. bought a new stake in ANSYS during the fourth quarter worth $381,000. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 7,758 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,109,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 138.4% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 4,842 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after acquiring an additional 2,811 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,652,495 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,069,567,000 after acquiring an additional 209,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 88.2% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,918 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,974,000 after acquiring an additional 2,305 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS stock traded up $11.67 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $264.62. 579,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 612,122. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $282.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $329.92. ANSYS, Inc. has a twelve month low of $230.72 and a twelve month high of $413.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.02 billion, a PE ratio of 51.48, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.28.

ANSYS ( NASDAQ:ANSS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $428.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.26 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 23.02%. The business’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. Analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on ANSYS from $437.00 to $389.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on ANSYS in a research note on Friday, March 25th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $253.00 price target for the company. Mizuho dropped their price target on ANSYS from $310.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on ANSYS from $335.00 to $308.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on ANSYS from $305.00 to $260.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $315.91.

In other news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 3,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.84, for a total value of $1,082,396.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

