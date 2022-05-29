Stephens Inc. AR Trims Holdings in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Stephens Inc. AR reduced its holdings in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,950 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UNM. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Unum Group during the third quarter worth $12,625,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in Unum Group by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 432,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,627,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Unum Group by 247.4% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 136,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,698,000 after purchasing an additional 97,108 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Unum Group by 51.1% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 13,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, P.A.W. Capital Corp lifted its stake in Unum Group by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 35,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNM traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $36.58. 1,850,833 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,657,232. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Unum Group has a twelve month low of $22.25 and a twelve month high of $36.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.60.

Unum Group ( NYSE:UNM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. Unum Group had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 7.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Unum Group will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.55%.

In related news, COO Michael Q. Simonds sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Cherie Pashley sold 7,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.68, for a total value of $250,937.44. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $656,975.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 99,453 shares of company stock valued at $3,365,621 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Unum Group from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Barclays increased their target price on Unum Group from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Unum Group in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Unum Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.00.

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

