Stifel Nicolaus Cuts Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Price Target to $465.00

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $580.00 to $465.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on INTU. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Intuit from $550.00 to $475.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Intuit in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Intuit from $790.00 to $700.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Intuit from $720.00 to $645.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Intuit from $750.00 to $640.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $558.84.

Shares of INTU opened at $422.48 on Wednesday. Intuit has a 12-month low of $339.36 and a 12-month high of $716.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $434.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $523.13.

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The software maker reported $7.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.58 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.51 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 20.77% and a net margin of 19.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Intuit will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is 30.84%.

In related news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.29, for a total value of $380,109.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $132,497.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 59,286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.03, for a total transaction of $28,162,628.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 60,638 shares of company stock valued at $28,718,951. Company insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 3.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,048,746 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,525,279,000 after purchasing an additional 919,626 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 6.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,068,193 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,572,950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446,489 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 1.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,739,798 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,644,964,000 after purchasing an additional 210,562 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,922,658 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,158,032,000 after purchasing an additional 336,690 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 2.8% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,823,715 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,962,730,000 after purchasing an additional 103,642 shares during the period. 83.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

