Stifel Nicolaus Lowers DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Price Target to $75.00

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $113.00 to $75.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

DKS has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $117.58.

Get DICK'S Sporting Goods alerts:

Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock opened at $84.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.55, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $97.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.70. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 52 week low of $63.45 and a 52 week high of $147.39.

DICK’S Sporting Goods ( NYSE:DKS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.43. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 11.75% and a return on equity of 58.42%. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.79 EPS. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 11.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $0.488 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.07%.

In related news, CFO Navdeep Gupta sold 9,614 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.13, for a total value of $1,001,105.82. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 95,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,920,673.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lee J. Belitsky sold 30,578 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.57, for a total transaction of $3,289,275.46. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 223,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,055,663.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 190,886 shares of company stock worth $20,211,002 in the last three months. 32.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DKS. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 62.0% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 264 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 36,600.0% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 367 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. 78.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods (Get Rating)

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. The company provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.