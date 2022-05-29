StockNews.com Upgrades Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Radian Group (NYSE:RDN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.

Separately, BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Radian Group from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $27.58.

NYSE:RDN opened at $21.24 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.79 and its 200-day moving average is $22.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Radian Group has a 52 week low of $19.17 and a 52 week high of $24.84. The firm has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.22.

Radian Group ( NYSE:RDN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.26. Radian Group had a net margin of 50.71% and a return on equity of 17.18%. The company had revenue of $292.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Radian Group will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Radian Group declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 9th that allows the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the insurance provider to reacquire up to 9.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 20th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. Radian Group’s payout ratio is 22.54%.

In other Radian Group news, EVP Edward J. Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.87, for a total transaction of $208,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 126,416 shares in the company, valued at $2,638,301.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Howard Bernard Culang sold 5,982 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.60, for a total transaction of $129,211.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 8,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,962 shares of company stock worth $467,079. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 54,841 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 14,934 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in Radian Group by 50.5% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 86,288 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after buying an additional 28,950 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Radian Group during the third quarter valued at about $318,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new position in Radian Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,323,000. Finally, Sweet Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Radian Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $317,000. Institutional investors own 95.48% of the company’s stock.

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. Its Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management, contract underwriting, and fulfillment solutions.

