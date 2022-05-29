Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 4,301 Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMN)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMN – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,904 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,301 shares during the quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IBMN. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF by 626.8% during the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 7,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 6,550 shares in the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $225,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $232,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 9,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF by 62.0% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 43,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 16,750 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IBMN opened at $26.63 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.14. iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $26.15 and a 1 year high of $28.21.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.