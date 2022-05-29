Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 461 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Synopsys in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Synopsys during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Synopsys during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Synopsys in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

SNPS opened at $322.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $49.40 billion, a PE ratio of 50.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $302.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $318.74. Synopsys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $247.87 and a fifty-two week high of $377.60.

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 18.23% and a net margin of 21.19%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 6.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CRO Joseph W. Logan sold 53,706 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.12, for a total transaction of $16,064,538.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 99,907 shares in the company, valued at $29,884,181.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Trac Pham sold 49,072 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total value of $14,966,960.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 58,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,752,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SNPS shares. StockNews.com lowered Synopsys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Synopsys from $415.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Synopsys to $360.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Synopsys from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Atlantic Securities decreased their price target on Synopsys to $350.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $377.45.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

