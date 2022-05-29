Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,740 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 33.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

Shares of GLD stock opened at $172.85 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $160.68 and a 52 week high of $193.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $177.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $174.03.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.