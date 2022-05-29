Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,733 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 959 shares during the quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Members Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Members Trust Co now owns 6,984 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $732,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 7,716 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $809,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee now owns 28,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,015,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 20,112 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,110,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 2,584 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Bank of America raised shares of Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $108.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $123.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $125.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.42.

Shares of NYSE:DUK opened at $114.40 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $111.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.03, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.34. Duke Energy Co. has a one year low of $95.48 and a one year high of $116.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.04). Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The business had revenue of $7.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. Duke Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.985 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.77%.

In other Duke Energy news, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 1,036 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $110,852.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Alexander Glenn sold 1,430 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $150,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,137 shares of company stock valued at $1,405,279 in the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

