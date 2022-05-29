Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Has $428,000 Stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,371 shares of the casino operator’s stock after buying an additional 580 shares during the quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp increased its position in Las Vegas Sands by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,504,063 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $508,293,000 after buying an additional 488,325 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 46.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 193,470 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $7,282,000 after purchasing an additional 61,048 shares during the last quarter. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,517,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 36,457 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the fourth quarter valued at about $314,000. 34.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LVS shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $56.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $44.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Las Vegas Sands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $60.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.54.

Shares of LVS opened at $34.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $26.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 12 month low of $28.88 and a 12 month high of $59.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.72.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The casino operator reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $943.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 33.07% and a net margin of 46.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.25) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile (Get Rating)

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.