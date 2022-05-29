Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Has $888,000 Stock Position in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,440 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 527 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 454.5% in the 4th quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $111,000. 75.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alliant Energy alerts:

LNT stock opened at $63.78 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $16.00 billion, a PE ratio of 23.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.45. Alliant Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $54.46 and a 1-year high of $65.37.

Alliant Energy ( NASDAQ:LNT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $983.76 million. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 18.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th were issued a dividend of $0.428 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. This is a positive change from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is currently 63.10%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LNT shares. Bank of America upgraded Alliant Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Alliant Energy from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their price target on Alliant Energy from $67.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alliant Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.40.

Alliant Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alliant Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliant Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.