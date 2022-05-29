Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 149.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QQQ. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 230.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,573,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $630,247,000 after buying an additional 2,775,878 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,894,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,689,576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684,394 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,402,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,751,506,000 after purchasing an additional 712,630 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 108.8% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,285,127 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $511,288,000 after purchasing an additional 669,791 shares during the period. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $262,979,000. 42.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust stock opened at $309.10 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $328.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $355.72. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $280.21 and a one year high of $408.71.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were paid a $0.434 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 21st. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile (Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.