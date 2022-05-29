Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 2,155 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 35.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,244 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after buying an additional 2,155 shares during the quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 66,639,592 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $2,780,870,000 after purchasing an additional 611,927 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 5.5% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 61,756,575 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $2,008,945,000 after purchasing an additional 3,223,718 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 48,853,445 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $2,038,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,864,521 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,550,497 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,021,538,000 after purchasing an additional 219,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 18,541,750 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $773,747,000 after purchasing an additional 397,852 shares in the last quarter. 77.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Hugh Grant acquired 12,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $40.75 per share, with a total value of $501,225.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $642,872. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

FCX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Raymond James set a $59.00 price target on Freeport-McMoRan and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.57.

Shares of NYSE:FCX opened at $39.65 on Friday. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.02 and a 52-week high of $51.99. The stock has a market cap of $57.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.49, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.36.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The natural resource company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.19. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 24.06% and a net margin of 20.79%. The firm had revenue of $6.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is presently 8.70%.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

