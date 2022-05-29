Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMM)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMM – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,187 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,059 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF were worth $2,660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 65,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,795,000 after purchasing an additional 16,101 shares during the last quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 183,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,932,000 after purchasing an additional 5,020 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $454,000. Finally, Spinnaker Trust boosted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 24,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 1,855 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF alerts:

IBMM stock opened at $25.96 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.32.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.