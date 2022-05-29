Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Raises Position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,035 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in Blackstone by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 44,764 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Blackstone by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,864,659 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $333,275,000 after acquiring an additional 21,083 shares during the last quarter. Homrich & Berg increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 7,342 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $854,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 64,473 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,342,000 after buying an additional 17,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,825,000. Institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

BX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Blackstone from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Blackstone from $182.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Blackstone from $132.50 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.55.

In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Tactical Opportunit Blackstone purchased 2,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $10,000,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 26,839,187 shares in the company, valued at $107,356,748. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 4,236 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.11, for a total value of $424,065.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,311,663 shares in the company, valued at $131,310,582.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 2,514,376 shares of company stock worth $11,553,227 and sold 1,094,388 shares worth $66,464,520. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BX stock opened at $121.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Blackstone Inc. has a 52 week low of $91.39 and a 52 week high of $149.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.82 billion, a PE ratio of 16.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $113.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.44.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 18.77% and a net margin of 23.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. Analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were paid a $1.32 dividend. This is an increase from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.93%.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

