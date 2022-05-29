Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 31.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 944 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 176.4% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,831,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168,628 shares during the last quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 963.3% in the 4th quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,043,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,785,000 after buying an additional 944,931 shares during the period. Mariner LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 155.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,049,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,033,000 after acquiring an additional 638,682 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $144,864,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,607,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,043,971,000 after acquiring an additional 529,340 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $208.07 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $190.66 and a 1 year high of $244.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $214.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $224.58.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.