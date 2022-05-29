Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 31.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 944 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VTI. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 176.4% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,831,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,084,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168,628 shares in the last quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 963.3% in the fourth quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,043,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,785,000 after purchasing an additional 944,931 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 155.5% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,049,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,033,000 after buying an additional 638,682 shares during the period. Mizuho Bank Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $144,864,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,607,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,043,971,000 after buying an additional 529,340 shares during the period.

VTI opened at $208.07 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $214.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $224.58. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $190.66 and a 1 year high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

