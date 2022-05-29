Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Sells 5,375 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,049 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 5,375 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $707,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in F. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 4th quarter valued at about $119,135,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 25,119,697 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $355,695,000 after purchasing an additional 5,447,109 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,429,261 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $341,236,000 after purchasing an additional 4,377,787 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 167,772,396 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,484,633,000 after purchasing an additional 3,739,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 155.6% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,590,638 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $116,118,000 after purchasing an additional 3,403,740 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Ford Motor from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Ford Motor from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Ford Motor from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their price target on Ford Motor from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.76.

F opened at $13.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.97. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $12.07 and a 1 year high of $25.87. The company has a market capitalization of $54.79 billion, a PE ratio of 4.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.15.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $32.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.39 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 12.46% and a net margin of 8.57%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 26th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 25th. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 14.08%.

In related news, major shareholder Motor Co Ford sold 8,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total value of $214,400,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 93,947,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,517,792,839.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 25,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total value of $321,319.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 511,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,349,018.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,025,892 shares of company stock worth $402,881,320. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

