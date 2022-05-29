Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX) Receives €79.10 Consensus PT from Analysts

Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €77.00 ($81.91).

SAX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €80.00 ($85.11) target price on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, May 13th. Warburg Research set a €84.00 ($89.36) target price on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €62.00 ($65.96) price target on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Barclays set a €55.00 ($58.51) price target on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €55.00 ($58.51) price target on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday.

Get Ströer SE & Co. KGaA alerts:

SAX stock remained flat at $€52.35 ($55.69) during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 54,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,494. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €57.64 and a 200-day moving average price of €64.67. Ströer SE & Co. KGaA has a 1-year low of €49.26 ($52.40) and a 1-year high of €76.05 ($80.90). The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion and a PE ratio of 24.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 342.04, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.38.

Ströer SE & Co KGaA provides out-of-home media and online advertising solutions in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Out-of-Home (OOH) Media, Digital & Dialog Media, and Data As A Service (DaaS) & E-Commerce. It offers various forms of outdoor advertising media, such as traditional posters; advertisements at bus and tram shelters, and on public transport; and digital advertising installations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ströer SE & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ströer SE & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.