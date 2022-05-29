Summit Global Investments Acquires New Stake in Atlanticus Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:ATLC)

Summit Global Investments purchased a new position in Atlanticus Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:ATLC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ATLC. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Atlanticus by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,656 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Atlanticus by 209.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,130 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Atlanticus in the 3rd quarter worth about $191,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Atlanticus by 223.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,186 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 1,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Atlanticus by 475.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,455 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter. 16.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ATLC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Atlanticus in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley cut their price objective on Atlanticus from $75.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Atlanticus from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price objective on Atlanticus from $100.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATLC opened at $39.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $587.81 million, a P/E ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. Atlanticus Holdings Co. has a one year low of $30.58 and a one year high of $91.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.48.

Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The credit services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.23). Atlanticus had a net margin of 21.47% and a return on equity of 71.35%. Analysts predict that Atlanticus Holdings Co. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Atlanticus news, CAO Mitchell Saunders sold 2,000 shares of Atlanticus stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.36, for a total transaction of $110,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO William Mccamey sold 10,000 shares of Atlanticus stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total value of $550,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 53.50% of the company’s stock.

Atlanticus Holdings Corporation provides credit and related financial services and products to customers the United States. It operates in two segments, Credit as a Service, and Auto Finance. The Credit as a Service segment originates a range of consumer loan products, such as private label and general purpose credit cards originated by lenders through various channels, including retail and healthcare, direct mail solicitation, digital marketing, and partnerships with third parties; and offers credit to their customers for the purchase of various goods and services, including consumer electronics, furniture, elective medical procedures, healthcare, educational services, and home-improvements by partnering with retailers and service providers.

