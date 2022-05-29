Summit Global Investments Acquires Shares of 8,700 The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF)

Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 8,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $427,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SHYF. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in The Shyft Group by 116.6% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 445,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,895,000 after purchasing an additional 239,873 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Shyft Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,535,000. Tabor Asset Management LP raised its position in shares of The Shyft Group by 58.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tabor Asset Management LP now owns 302,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,511,000 after buying an additional 111,289 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Shyft Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,732,000. Finally, Invenire Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of The Shyft Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,328,000. 81.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SHYF stock opened at $22.44 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.82. The stock has a market cap of $786.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 1.71. The Shyft Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.21 and a 1 year high of $54.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

The Shyft Group ( NASDAQ:SHYF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $206.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.92 million. The Shyft Group had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 21.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Shyft Group, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th. The Shyft Group’s dividend payout ratio is 13.61%.

In other The Shyft Group news, Director Thomas R. Clevinger sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.27, for a total value of $196,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of The Shyft Group from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. TheStreet cut shares of The Shyft Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Shyft Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, DA Davidson cut shares of The Shyft Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.33.

The Shyft Group, Inc manufactures and assembles specialty vehicles for the commercial vehicle and recreational vehicle industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Vehicles. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures and sells commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, laundry and linen, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

