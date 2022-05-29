Summit Global Investments Boosts Holdings in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH)

Summit Global Investments increased its stake in shares of NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Rating) by 22.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in NMI were worth $448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NMIH. Barclays PLC boosted its position in NMI by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 129,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,825,000 after purchasing an additional 26,623 shares during the period. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in NMI during the fourth quarter worth about $493,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in NMI by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 174,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,816,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in NMI by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 109,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,393,000 after purchasing an additional 31,333 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Group LLC boosted its position in NMI by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 48,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.68% of the company’s stock.

Get NMI alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of NMI from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $26.50 to $27.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup dropped their price target on NMI from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on NMI from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com upgraded NMI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet lowered NMI from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.79.

In other NMI news, Director Michael Curry Montgomery sold 1,796 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.39, for a total transaction of $33,028.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $743,397.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NMI stock opened at $18.40 on Friday. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.69 and a twelve month high of $27.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 1.51.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.03. NMI had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 49.45%. The company had revenue of $127.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.70 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that NMI Holdings, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

NMI Company Profile (Get Rating)

NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NMI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NMI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.