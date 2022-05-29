Summit Global Investments Buys New Shares in eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI)

Summit Global Investments purchased a new stake in shares of eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 6,600 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EXPI. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in eXp World during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of eXp World by 1,126.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 834 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of eXp World in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of eXp World by 202.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,510 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of eXp World by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 4,277 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. 54.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other eXp World news, CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.60, for a total transaction of $239,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jason Gesing sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.30, for a total transaction of $93,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,195,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,197,649.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 219,942 shares of company stock valued at $4,521,381. 35.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on EXPI. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of eXp World in a research report on Friday, February 25th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of eXp World from $45.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of eXp World from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.67.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPI opened at $14.49 on Friday. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.76 and a 1 year high of $55.43. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.35 and a beta of 3.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.74 and a 200 day moving average of $25.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.87.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.01). eXp World had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 41.05%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $942.56 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 73.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. eXp World’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.09%.

eXp World Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its various platforms; and offers buyers and sellers with access to a network of professionals, consumer-centric agents, and brokers.

