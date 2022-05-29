Summit Global Investments Buys Shares of 7,161 HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Summit Global Investments bought a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,161 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $466,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HDB. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in HDFC Bank by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,995 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in HDFC Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 668.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 35,595 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,600,000 after buying an additional 30,965 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,769 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,833,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,969 shares of the bank’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. 17.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HDB opened at $58.94 on Friday. HDFC Bank Limited has a 12-month low of $50.61 and a 12-month high of $79.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.43 and its 200 day moving average is $63.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $108.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.78.

HDFC Bank ( NYSE:HDB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.06. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 22.68%. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that HDFC Bank Limited will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th were issued a $0.522 dividend. This is a boost from HDFC Bank’s previous annual dividend of $0.21. This represents a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. HDFC Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.91%.

Several analysts have recently commented on HDB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of HDFC Bank in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HDFC Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th.

HDFC Bank Limited provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers; as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits, and sweep-in facilities.

