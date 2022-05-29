Summit Global Investments Grows Holdings in Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT)

Summit Global Investments increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT – Get Rating) by 43.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Johnson Outdoors were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in Johnson Outdoors by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 499,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,779,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Johnson Outdoors by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 285,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,786,000 after buying an additional 9,500 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Johnson Outdoors by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 171,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,056,000 after buying an additional 30,800 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Johnson Outdoors by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 136,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,429,000 after buying an additional 3,277 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Johnson Outdoors by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 93,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,802,000 after buying an additional 7,865 shares during the period. 63.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Johnson Outdoors alerts:

In other news, CFO David W. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total value of $80,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 27.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:JOUT opened at $64.05 on Friday. Johnson Outdoors Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.55 and a 52 week high of $125.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $74.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.38. The company has a market cap of $651.39 million, a PE ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 0.83.

Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter. Johnson Outdoors had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The company had revenue of $189.62 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 14th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 13th. Johnson Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.62%.

JOUT has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Johnson Outdoors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Johnson Outdoors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th.

About Johnson Outdoors (Get Rating)

Johnson Outdoors Inc designs, manufactures, and markets seasonal and outdoor recreational products for fishing worldwide. It operates through four segments: Fishing, Camping, Watercraft Recreation, and Diving. The Fishing segment offers electric motors for trolling, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; sonar and GPS equipment for fish finding, navigation, and marine cartography; and downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Outdoors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Outdoors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.