Summit Global Investments Invests $264,000 in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC)

Summit Global Investments purchased a new position in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 14,800 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Range Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Range Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Range Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Range Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in shares of Range Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

RRC opened at $36.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. Range Resources Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.37 and a fifty-two week high of $36.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.42 and its 200 day moving average is $24.25.

Range Resources ( NYSE:RRC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $986.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $955.47 million. Range Resources had a negative net margin of 2.90% and a positive return on equity of 45.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Range Resources Co. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

Range Resources announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas exploration company to buy up to 9.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Range Resources news, SVP Dori Ginn sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.60, for a total value of $326,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 75,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,448,194.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP David P. Poole sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total transaction of $2,776,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 753,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,619,360.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 172,500 shares of company stock valued at $5,669,875. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Range Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Range Resources from $24.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Range Resources from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Range Resources from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Range Resources from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated 1,350 net producing wells and approximately 794,000 net acres under lease located in the Appalachian region of the northeastern United States.

