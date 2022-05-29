Summit Global Investments Invests $282,000 in HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI)

Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 9,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in HomeTrust Bancshares by 129.2% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 933 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in HomeTrust Bancshares by 96.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 1,837 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in HomeTrust Bancshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $116,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in HomeTrust Bancshares by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in HomeTrust Bancshares by 9.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 901 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HTBI opened at $26.80 on Friday. HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.92 and a 52 week high of $32.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $421.30 million, a PE ratio of 19.42 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.95.

HomeTrust Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HTBI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01). HomeTrust Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 14.30%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. HomeTrust Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 26.09%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on HTBI shares. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of HomeTrust Bancshares from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HomeTrust Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of HomeTrust Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeTrust Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking products and services. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations.

