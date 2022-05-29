Summit Global Investments Makes New $322,000 Investment in The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT)

Summit Global Investments bought a new position in shares of The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 4,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Joint by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,129,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,758,000 after buying an additional 115,571 shares during the period. Skylands Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Joint by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 345,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,667,000 after acquiring an additional 14,025 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Joint by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 292,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,711,000 after acquiring an additional 34,817 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Joint by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 242,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,916,000 after acquiring an additional 9,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Joint by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 157,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,453,000 after acquiring an additional 18,486 shares in the last quarter. 86.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Joint news, CEO Peter D. Holt bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.24 per share, for a total transaction of $49,860.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jake Singleton bought 1,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.00 per share, for a total transaction of $49,995.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 210,691 shares of company stock valued at $3,387,056 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on Joint from $75.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on Joint from $100.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. DA Davidson lowered Joint from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com raised Joint from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Joint from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Shares of JYNT opened at $16.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $242.64 million, a P/E ratio of 54.13 and a beta of 1.31. The Joint Corp. has a 52 week low of $14.09 and a 52 week high of $111.06.

Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.05). Joint had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 5.39%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Joint Corp. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The Joint Corp. develops, owns, operates, supports, and manages chiropractic clinics. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. It operates through direct ownership, management arrangements, franchising, and regional developers. As of March 1, 2022, the company operated approximately 700 locations in the United States.

