Summit Global Investments Purchases Shares of 28,000 Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK)

Summit Global Investments purchased a new stake in Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 28,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Comstock Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Comstock Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in Comstock Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Comstock Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in Comstock Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. 34.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CRK. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Comstock Resources from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Comstock Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Comstock Resources from $14.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Comstock Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Comstock Resources in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.25.

Shares of NYSE:CRK opened at $20.65 on Friday. Comstock Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.05 and a 52 week high of $20.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.49 and its 200 day moving average is $10.90.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. The business had revenue of $524.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.02 million. Comstock Resources had a negative net margin of 10.76% and a positive return on equity of 45.27%. The company’s revenue was up 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Comstock Resources, Inc. will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comstock Resources Company Profile

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in North Louisiana and East Texas, the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 6.1 trillion cubic feet of the natural gas equivalent of proved reserves.

