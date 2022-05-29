Summit Global Investments Raises Holdings in Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC)

Summit Global Investments lifted its stake in Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC – Get Rating) by 26.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Great Southern Bancorp were worth $308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 72.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 184.0% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 1,384 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 107.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 1,492 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $241,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on GSBC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Great Southern Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Great Southern Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th.

NASDAQ GSBC opened at $59.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $764.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 0.82. Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.53 and a twelve month high of $62.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $58.49 and a 200 day moving average of $59.08.

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.10. Great Southern Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 31.29%. The business had revenue of $52.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Great Southern Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 26.72%.

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Great Southern Bank that offers a range of financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include regular savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, certificates of deposit, brokered certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

