Summit Rock Advisors LP Makes New $415,000 Investment in Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN)

Summit Rock Advisors LP bought a new position in Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 34,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,000. Dyne Therapeutics makes up about 0.2% of Summit Rock Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Summit Rock Advisors LP owned approximately 0.07% of Dyne Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DYN. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Dyne Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Dyne Therapeutics by 101.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,913 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Dyne Therapeutics by 140.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 2,886 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 3,595.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 4,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 818.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 8,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 7,466 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Wildon Farwell sold 5,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.56, for a total transaction of $48,081.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 6,690 shares of company stock valued at $57,449 over the last ninety days. 42.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on DYN shares. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 11th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Dyne Therapeutics from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dyne Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th.

NASDAQ DYN traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.92. The company had a trading volume of 145,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,824. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.59. Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.34 and a fifty-two week high of $22.92.

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.19. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It develops various programs for myotonic dystrophy type 1, duchenne muscular dystrophy, and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

