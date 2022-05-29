Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $(0.15) for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of ($0.16). The company issued revenue guidance of $71-$72 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $70.48 million.Sumo Logic also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.64–$0.62 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Sumo Logic from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Sumo Logic from $12.50 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Sumo Logic from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Cowen dropped their price target on Sumo Logic to $13.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Sumo Logic from $12.00 to $8.50 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.17.

NASDAQ:SUMO opened at $8.49 on Friday. Sumo Logic has a fifty-two week low of $6.87 and a fifty-two week high of $23.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.69.

Sumo Logic ( NASDAQ:SUMO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.04. Sumo Logic had a negative return on equity of 25.63% and a negative net margin of 51.30%. The company had revenue of $67.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.24) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sumo Logic will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Christian Beedgen sold 5,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.27, for a total value of $59,340.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SUMO. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Sumo Logic by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 31,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 8,375 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Sumo Logic by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 623,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,453,000 after purchasing an additional 27,193 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sumo Logic by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,584,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,488,000 after purchasing an additional 67,371 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sumo Logic by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 362,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,910,000 after purchasing an additional 42,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Sumo Logic by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,860,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,229,000 after purchasing an additional 294,450 shares during the last quarter. 69.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. It offers Continuous Intelligence Platform, a cloud-native, multi-tenant, and secure service that leverages to enable reliability and security of cloud applications and workloads.

