Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sun Communities, Inc. owns, operates & finances manufactured housing communities concentrated in the midwestern & southeastern US. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company which, together with its affiliates and predecessors, has been in the business of acquiring, operating & expanding manufactured housing communities since 1975. The Company owns & manages a portfolio of properties located in twelve states, including manufactured housing communities, recreational vehicle communities, & properties containing both manufactured housing & recreational vehicle sites. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut Sun Communities from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. JMP Securities started coverage on Sun Communities in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. They set an outperform rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com cut Sun Communities from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays lowered their target price on Sun Communities from $236.00 to $230.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on Sun Communities in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. They set a buy rating and a $185.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sun Communities presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $209.11.

NYSE SUI opened at $166.17 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $20.21 billion, a PE ratio of 53.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Sun Communities has a twelve month low of $151.51 and a twelve month high of $211.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $173.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $185.70.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.06). Sun Communities had a return on equity of 5.09% and a net margin of 14.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. Research analysts predict that Sun Communities will post 7.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. This is a positive change from Sun Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 113.55%.

In other Sun Communities news, COO John Bandini Mclaren sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.27, for a total value of $2,073,105.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 148,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,804,526.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Communities during the 4th quarter worth about $104,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Sun Communities by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,753,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $324,609,000 after acquiring an additional 16,771 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Sun Communities by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 28,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,017,000 after acquiring an additional 4,318 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Sun Communities by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 10,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,103,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Sun Communities by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter.

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of September 30, 2020, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 432 communities comprising nearly 146,000 developed sites in 32 states and Ontario, Canada.

