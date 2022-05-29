Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:SUHJY) Short Interest Update

Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:SUHJY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 100,500 shares, a drop of 43.7% from the April 30th total of 178,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 504,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

SUHJY stock opened at $12.39 on Friday. Sun Hung Kai Properties has a 52-week low of $11.11 and a 52-week high of $16.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.14.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a $0.1401 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Sun Hung Kai Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th.

About Sun Hung Kai Properties (Get Rating)

Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited develops and invests in properties for sale and rent in Hong Kong, Mainland China, Singapore, and internationally. It develops and sells properties, including residential estates, offices, shopping malls, industrial buildings, and hotels and serviced suites. As of June 30, 2021, the company's land bank comprised 57.9 million square feet of gross floor area in Hong Kong; and 75.3 million square feet of gross floor area in Mainland China.

