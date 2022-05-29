Sun (New) (SUN) Hits Market Cap of $94.87 Million

Sun (New) (SUN) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 28th. In the last week, Sun (New) has traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Sun (New) has a market capitalization of $94.87 million and $36.23 million worth of Sun (New) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sun (New) coin can now be purchased for $0.0090 or 0.00000031 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 115.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,379.79 or 0.08224250 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003452 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003456 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28,930.65 or 0.99980760 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00008412 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001321 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003460 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001589 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $147.26 or 0.00508903 BTC.

Sun (New) Profile

Sun (New) (CRYPTO:SUN) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 7th, 2020. Sun (New)’s total supply is 19,900,730,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,514,908,025 coins. Sun (New)’s official Twitter account is @defi_sunio

According to CryptoCompare, “SUN is a social experiment filled with unlimited imaginations. It is a crucial component of the TRON DeFi. Together with the other developed decentralized finance (DeFi) projects, it enriches the whole TRON ecosystem. It may also take part in decentralized lending, insurance, liquidity, stable coins, etc. SUN is completely initiated, driven and developed by the SUN community. All of SUN’s functionalities will be implemented by open-source smart contracts, and is wholly operated by the community. The functionalities are developed based on community initiatives. All proposals and decision making are voted via SUN within the community, minority obeys majority. SUN will be deployed to the TRON Virtual Machine with smart contract, becoming a nexus closely correlated with other existing DeFi projects Telegram | Whitepaper “

