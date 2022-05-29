SuperLauncher Trading Down 3.6% Over Last Week (LAUNCH)

SuperLauncher (LAUNCH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 29th. One SuperLauncher coin can now be bought for about $0.23 or 0.00000781 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SuperLauncher has a market capitalization of $936,887.44 and $1,506.00 worth of SuperLauncher was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, SuperLauncher has traded down 3.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 111.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,146.00 or 0.10787332 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003426 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001323 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001597 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $146.62 or 0.00502739 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.57 or 0.00032812 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0811 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00008608 BTC.

SuperLauncher Coin Profile

SuperLauncher’s total supply is 6,300,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,113,527 coins. SuperLauncher’s official Twitter account is @Super_Launcher

SuperLauncher Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SuperLauncher directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SuperLauncher should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SuperLauncher using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

