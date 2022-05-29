Susquehanna Bancshares Trims LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) Target Price to $50.00

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Susquehanna Bancshares from $90.00 to $50.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Susquehanna Bancshares currently has a positive rating on the stock.

RAMP has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LiveRamp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of LiveRamp from $69.00 to $63.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on LiveRamp from $90.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on LiveRamp from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded LiveRamp from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $57.20.

Shares of NYSE:RAMP opened at $26.37 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of -51.71 and a beta of 1.16. LiveRamp has a fifty-two week low of $22.32 and a fifty-two week high of $58.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.67.

LiveRamp ( NYSE:RAMP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.03). LiveRamp had a negative net margin of 6.93% and a negative return on equity of 1.93%. The company had revenue of $142.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.34 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.49) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that LiveRamp will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Scott E. Howe sold 55,000 shares of LiveRamp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.90, for a total transaction of $1,699,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 720,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,264,747.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RAMP. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 17,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 45,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,162,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.18% of the company’s stock.

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides enterprise data connectivity platform solutions in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers RampID, a true people-based identifier that provides activation, measurement and analytics, identity, data collaboration, and data marketplace solutions.

