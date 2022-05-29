SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) PT Lowered to $470.00 at Wolfe Research

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Wolfe Research from $723.00 to $470.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on SIVB. Janney Montgomery Scott raised SVB Financial Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $875.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $935.00 to $769.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $702.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Argus raised shares of SVB Financial Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $550.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a sell rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $728.70.

SVB Financial Group stock opened at $492.02 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $506.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $600.17. SVB Financial Group has a 12-month low of $419.60 and a 12-month high of $763.22. The stock has a market cap of $28.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.70, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.80.

SVB Financial Group ( NASDAQ:SIVB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $7.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.37 by $2.55. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 28.80% and a return on equity of 15.59%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $10.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that SVB Financial Group will post 34.86 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Christopher Edmonds-Waters sold 3,851 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $595.08, for a total value of $2,291,653.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Michelle Draper sold 50 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.79, for a total value of $26,239.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 3,184 shares in the company, valued at $1,670,931.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 8,360 shares of company stock worth $4,857,395. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SIVB. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SVB Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Carroll Investors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, McDonald Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

