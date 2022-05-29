SVB Leerink Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink upped their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Agilent Technologies in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 24th. SVB Leerink analyst P. Souda now expects that the medical research company will earn $1.21 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.20. SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Agilent Technologies’ Q3 2023 earnings at $1.30 EPS.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on A. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $169.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Truist Financial cut shares of Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $187.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.92.

Shares of Agilent Technologies stock opened at $130.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $39.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.13, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Agilent Technologies has a 12-month low of $112.64 and a 12-month high of $179.57.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The medical research company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 18.70% and a return on equity of 27.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 1st. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.32%.

In other news, SVP Michael Tang sold 1,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.21, for a total transaction of $164,814.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 230 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000.

About Agilent Technologies (Get Rating)

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.